ICYMI: Family members jailed for selling land to multiple buyers
Oladimeji Ramon The Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court at Ikeja has sentenced three members of a landowning family to 24 months’ imprisonment “with hard labour” for unlawful invasion into a piece of land already sold by their family to one Mr. Augustine Odunwo. The convicts, who were jailed on August 18 by a court presided […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
- Older News
- Gay: ‘Why Bobrisky cannot be jailed’ – Festus Keyamo Daily News., (Today) - Frontline lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigerian male Barbie and Snapchat queen, Idris Okuneye, most popularly known as Bobrisky cannot be jailed for...
- PENGASSAN warns FG against selling oil and gas assets to fund 2018 budget Daily News., (Today) - Oil workers, under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), have warned the Federal Government against selling profitable oil and gas assets as scrap...
- Corps members receive multiple allowance for October Daily News., (Today) - Some Corps members across the country have received multiple allowance due to technical failure in the payment system of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The corps members, after experiencing...
- Five Dead in Multiple Blasts in Maiduguri News,., (2 days ago) - [Daily Trust] Maiduguri -At least 5 people were killed while six persons wounded when multiple blast rock Maiduguri on Tuesday, eyewitness said....