Categories

ICYMI: Family members jailed for selling land to multiple buyers


Oladimeji Ramon The Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court at Ikeja has sentenced three members of a landowning family to 24 months’ imprisonment “with hard labour” for unlawful invasion into a piece of land already sold by their family to one Mr. Augustine Odunwo. The convicts, who were jailed on August 18 by a court presided […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today