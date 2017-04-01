Categories

ICYMI: FG okays fresh N28bn budget support for 35 states


• Each state to get N800m to pay salaries, others Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government has approved a fresh budget support loan facility for 35 states across the country. Each of the states will get N800m, totalling N28bn to meet their salaries and other obligations. The Minister of Budget and National Planning,  Udoma Udoma, […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today