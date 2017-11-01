Ikoyi Whistleblower “is not sufficiently stable to receive such a huge sum of money” – Sagay
Professor Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has said the whistleblower who alerted authorities on the stash of money recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi is not sufficiently stable to receive his reward. Speaking to Punch, Sagay said the whistleblower is someone “who will almost run mental” when he receives the money, and will use […]
The post Ikoyi Whistleblower “is not sufficiently stable to receive such a huge sum of money” – Sagay appeared first on BellaNaija....
Published By: bellanaija - Today
