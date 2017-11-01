I’m done doing business with my brothers – Mr P
Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, sat for an interview with Inspiration 92.3 FM to discuss going solo. Mr P sat through the lunch hour, telling his story of why one of our favorite Nigerian group P Square is no more, and what he’s doing to move forward. Mr P also fielded phone calls from fans who wished […]
The post I’m done doing business with my brothers – Mr P appeared first on BellaNaija....
Published By: bellanaija - Yesterday
- Older News
- Family petitions IG over detained brothers The Punch (3 days ago) - Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia The family of Hezekiah Emeh of Umuatako village, in the Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris,...