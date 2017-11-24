INEC: How Anambra Election Conduct Rekindled 2019 Hopes
The fair conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial and one State House of Assembly seat elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Saturday, despite security threats, has rekindled hope from stakeholders on what to expect in the 2019 elections, SUNDAY ISUWA reports. The timetable for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election […]
The post INEC: How Anambra Election Conduct Rekindled 2019 Hopes appeared first on leadership.ng....
