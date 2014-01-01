Italy funeral for 26 Nigerian shipwreck victims
The coffins of 26 young Nigerians lie in state in the winter sunshine at a cemetery in southern Italy, where a bishop and an imam lead prayers for the all-female victims. The Mediterranean claimed at least 60 other lives in the fateful accident off Libya 15 days ago, but their bodies sank. Most of the […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
- Older News
- Italy buries 26 Nigerian Girls allegedly murdered at Mediterranean Sea bellanaija (Today) - The 26 girls who were reportedly sexually abused and murdered on the Mediterranean Sea while trying to cross into Italy. 2 men had been apprehended in connection to the deaths...
- How are the mighty fallen? Italy misses World Cup for the first time in 60 years NigerianVoiceNews (3 days ago) - Another footballing giant has missed out on next summer's World Cup, and this time it is four-time world champions Italy. The Azzurri drew Sweden, 0-0, on Monday in their UEFA...
- England book friendlies with Netherlands, Italy The Punch (3 days ago) - England have arranged friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March as they step up their preparations for the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side will face the Netherlands in Amsterdam...