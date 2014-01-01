Categories

Italy funeral for 26 Nigerian shipwreck victims


The coffins of 26 young Nigerians lie in state in the winter sunshine at a cemetery in southern Italy, where a bishop and an imam lead prayers for the all-female victims. The Mediterranean claimed at least 60 other lives in the fateful accident off Libya 15 days ago, but their bodies sank. Most of the […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today