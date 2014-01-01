Jesus is new Ronaldo – Dani Alves

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Dani Alves, has labelled compatriot Gabriel Jesus as “the new Ronaldo”, insisting the youngster will “get even better”. Jesus who made his senior debut for Brazil in September 2016 has to his credit eight goals in 12 appearances. Alves likened the 20-year-old to the Brazillian legend ‘Ronaldo’ at a press conference […]...

read more...