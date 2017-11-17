Jonathan begs court to unfreeze 16 bank accounts containing $5.8m, N3.5b
Patience, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Thursday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to vacate the interim forfeiture order granted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 30, to freeze her 16 separate bank accounts containing aggregate sums of $5.8 million and N3.5 billion. ? Mrs Jonathan, through her team […]
