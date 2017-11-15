Kaduna Govt, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Train Lawyers
By Msue Aza, Kaduna Kaduna State Government has partnered the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies to train its lawyers as part of the state ongoing judicial reforms embarked upon by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration for quick dispensation of justice. Chris Umar, the State’s Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Justice, said the […]
The post Kaduna Govt, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Train Lawyers appeared first on leadership.ng.
