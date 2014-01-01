Breastfeeding could be a more exciting experience, but for many mums, it’s an awful experience. The society too isn’t fair, there is an expectation on the mums to know what exactly to do, but guess what, many don’t even know how and when to breastfeed. This masterclass, with the help of a trained physician and […]



The post Learn from Trained Physicians & Counsellors at this Breastfeeding Masterclass | Saturday, Dec. 2nd appeared first on BellaNaija....

read more...