Maina: Why I will not be tried in secret – AGF, Malami
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami wants the senate’s committee probing his involvement in the reinstatement of wanted ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the federal Civil service, to conduct its activities in public and not in secret. Malami said he was openly […]
