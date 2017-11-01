Making Music his Own Way! Brymo covers Guardian Life Magazine
Byrmo (real name Olawale Ashimi) is a songwriter and composer, who was signed to Chocolate City in 2010. The musician is recognized for his hit songs, Ara, Good Morning and more melodies. Guardian Life had a chat with him where he discussed making music his own way. Grab a copy of The Guardian Newspaper today to read the exclusive […]
The post Making Music his Own Way! Brymo covers Guardian Life Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.
