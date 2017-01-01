Mambilla: FG, Chinese consortium sign $5.8bn power plant agreement
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government and a consortium of three Chinese firms on Friday signed an agreement for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Plant worth $5.79bn. According to the government, the project which is being constructed in Taraba State is expected to be completed in six years. Funding for the […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
