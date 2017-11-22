Manchester United striker, Lukaku escapes jail time
Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, will not serve any jail sentence, after he agreed to compensate police in Los Angeles for their repeated callouts over loud parties last summer. Police issued a citation to Lukaku after responding to five noise complaints in as many days, at a Beverly Hills residence where he was staying. The […]
