Mugabe amassed $1bn – including a rare Rolls-Royce worth more than Zimbabwe’s economy


Ex-President Robert Mugabe is reportedly worth more than $1bn despite his country being one of the poorest in the world. Mugabe’s wealth has come under the microscope following a military coup earlier in the week. The 93-year-old dictator has accumulated significant wealth during his rule under which thousands of people have been killed over the […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today