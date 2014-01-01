Mugabe refuses to step down — Source
The Zimbabwean leader remains under house arrest.
The post Mugabe refuses to step down — Source appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
Published By: Daily News. - Today
- Older News
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe, wife, top allies holed up in ‘Blue House’ compound The Punch (Today) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, his wife Grace and two key figures from her G40 political faction are under house arrest at Mugabe’s “Blue House” compound in Harare and are insisting...
- Zimbabwe: AU finally reacts to Mugabe’s removal Daily News., (Today) - Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday reacted the removal of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. Mahamat appealed to Zimbabweans to address the current situation in the country...
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit Daily News., (Today) - Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only ruler, an intelligence official told Reuters Thursday morning. The source said Mugabe is resisting mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the...
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe resisting Pressure to Quit – Source bellanaija (Today) - President Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler, an intelligence source said on Thursday. The source said Mugabe is resisting mediation by a Catholic priest to allow...
- Zimbabwe: Catholic priest mediating potential Mugabe exit The Punch (Today) - A Catholic priest is mediating a potential political exit for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, although the 93-year-old is insisting he can only be removed via a party leadership vote, political...
- Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit: senior source The Punch (Today) - President Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler, an intelligence source said on Thursday. The source said Mugabe is resisting mediation by a Catholic priest to allow...
- Mugabe: Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied removal of Zimbabwean president – Fani-Kayode Daily News., (Today) - Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has revealed that Prophet T.B.Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, predicted the ousting of President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. Fani-Kayode recalled that...
- Zimbabwean military places Mugabe under house arrest The Punch (Today) - Zimbabwe’s military said on Wednesday that it was holding President Robert Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of Mugabe who has ruled the South African...
- Mugabe and his luxury-loving family The Punch (Today) - Chux Ohai When embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe assumed office as the country’s Prime Minister in April 1980, one of the first things he did was to create a government...
- Curtain Draws On Robert Mugabe Era DailyNews., (Today) - Robert Mugabe’s four-decade grip on Zimbabwe is nearing its end, at the hands of the same soldiers who hoisted him to power after the war against the white-minority regime of...