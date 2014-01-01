My breasts are draining my health, 23-year-old lady with 34K bra size laments
Sheridan Larkman, 23, from Victoria, Australia says she can no longer stand the physical and mental strain they have caused. The mum-of-two claims that her boobs have been growing since she was just eight years old and she was a D cup by the age of 10. And she has now claimed that a lifetime […]...
Published By: The Punch - Yesterday
