NAPTIP Arrests Suspected Human Trafficker In Bayelsa

Yenagoa – The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 26-year-old man, Agberebi Gideon, for allegedly trafficking in persons. Commander of NAPTIP, South-South zone, Pereyeibo Ekrika-Effeh, said in Yenagoa that the suspect is a native of Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state. He said the suspect had […]



