New Look Alert! Check out BBNaija’s Efe’s Blonde Beard
Big Brother Naija winner Efe has released new promotional photos for his new single “I Love You“. The music star was shot by renowned photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and we see he has switched up his look, opting for a blonde beard. Check on it!
