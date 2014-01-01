Neymar worth £200m – Southgate
World’s most expensive footballer Neymar is the “one” player on the planet worth £200m, according to England manager Gareth Southgate. Southgate has warned his players of the threat posed by Neymar ahead of their game against Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday night and he has revealed he has special plans to stop the forward. The […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
- Older News
- Ligue 1: Mbappe speaks on Neymar criticism Daily News., (Yesterday) - Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe has said that his team-mate, Neymar is “human like everyone else” after the Brazilian was reduced to tears over the weekend by the controversy that...
- Real Madrid offer Bale, Kroos to PSG for Neymar Daily News., (Yesterday) - Real Madrid has offered Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos to Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to land Neymar. According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is determined to...
- Neymar regrets joining PSG – Report The Punch (Yesterday) - The Brazilian striker, signed for a world record £198m only this summer, has apparently said as much to former Barcelona team-mates, The Sun reports. Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who first...
- Neymar not immune to criticism, says Mbappe The Punch (2 days ago) - Kylian Mbappe insisted his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar is “human like everyone else” after the Brazilian was reduced to tears on Friday by the controversy that has followed him since...
- Lionel Messi Blocks Neymar Move To Real Madrid DailyNews., (3 days ago) - Lionel Messi has been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in an attempt to stop him joining Real Madrid, according to reports. Recent speculation has suggested that the Brazilian...
- Neymar breaks down in tears as coach speaks on ‘problems’ at PSG [VIDEO] Daily News., (3 days ago) - Brazil forward, Neymar has denied reports that he had problems with his team mates at his club, Paris St Germain, PSG. The superstar was in tears on Friday as his...
- Tearful Neymar criticises false PSG rift stories The Punch (4 days ago) - An emotional Neymar on Friday called for an end to “false stories” about his alleged frosty relations with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery and striker Edinson Cavani. “I want to...