Nigeria names coaches for Male, Female U-17 teams
Abdu Maikaba is the new head coach of the Golden Eaglets.
The post Nigeria names coaches for Male, Female U-17 teams appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
Published By: Daily News. - Today
- Older News
- Abuja-Kaduna Rail: FG To Inaugurate 10 New Coaches DailyNews., (Yesterday) - The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaech says the Federal Government will inaugurate 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service on Dec. 10. Amaechi said this...
- Buhari to inaugurate new coaches, locomotives for Abuja-Kaduna rail line – Amaechi Daily News., (Yesterday) - Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service on Dec. 10. Amaechi said this...
- Abuja-Kaduna rail: Nigerian govt to inaugurate 10 new coaches, two locomotives – Minister Daily News. (Yesterday) - President Buhari says he will commission the coaches in December.The post Abuja-Kaduna rail: Nigerian govt to inaugurate 10 new coaches, two locomotives – Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
- Abuja-Kaduna rail: Federal govt to inaugurate 10 new coaches, two locomotives – Rotimi Amaechi Kaduna (Yesterday) - The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the Federal Government will inaugurate 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service on December 10. Mr. Amaechi said this...