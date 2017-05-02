Nigerian Government assures of speedy passage of new minimum wage
The Federal Government has assured Nigerian workers of speedy passage of the new National Minimum Wage. President Muhammadu Buhari said this in a message to workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day Rally with the theme, “Labour Relations in Economic Recession: An Appraisal”. “I am happy to inform you that Government will give ...
The post Nigerian Government assures of speedy passage of new minimum wage appeared first on TV360 Nigeria.
Published By: tv360nigeria - Today
