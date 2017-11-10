NPA: Applicants protest ‘secret recruitment’ in Kano
Dozens of youths yesterday stormed Tahir Guest Palace to protest alleged secret interview conducted by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, for job placement. The said exercise was conducted by the NPA Human Resource Manager, Bukar Yahaya, for selected applicants. It was gathered that those invited converged at AbdulAzeez Yari Conference hall of Tahir Guest Palace. […]
