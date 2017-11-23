Nurturing Young Entrepreneurs As Africa’s Next Generation Hunger Fighters
BY BUNMI OLORUNTOBA Considered the “Nobel Prize of agriculture,” the World Food Prize is awarded each year for a specific and exceptionally significant contribution to the production or distribution of food. This year, the prize was awarded to Akinwumi Adesina, a former Nigerian Agriculture minister – and currently the president of the African Development Bank […]
The post Nurturing Young Entrepreneurs As Africa's Next Generation Hunger Fighters appeared first on leadership.ng.
