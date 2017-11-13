Late warlord, Odumegwu Onukwu’s first son, Emeka, has disclosed who killed the late Biafra civil war hero. Emeka accused widow of the late warlord, Bianca Ojukwu of killing her husband. In an interview with The Telegraph, Emeka alleged that Bianca locked Ojukwu away and refused family members from having access to him when he had […]



Ojukwu’s first son, Emeka reveals who allegedly killed late warlord...

read more...