One Step Closer To You! Adesua Etomi’s Royal Themed Bridal Shower #BAAD2017
Movie star Adesua Etomi on Saturday celebrated her bridal shower which was themed Adesua’s Royal Shower. Adesua wore a white lace applique dress by TUBO from the designer’s Her Form collection, the dress has now been named #TheMrsWDress. The bride-to-be looked effortlessly classy. Adesua whose traditional wedding to music superstar Banky W takes place this Sunday, excitedly shared on her Instagram, […]
Published By: bellanaija - Today
