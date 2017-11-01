Categories

Police arrest five Nigeriens in Katsina for cattle grazing


From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The police in Katsina have arrested five herdsmen from the Republic of Niger for grazing their cattle on a farmland in the state. In the process, according to the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Besen Gwana, the cattle destroyed crops valued at several thousands of Naira. Parading the suspects at a press......

read more...

Published By: The Sun - Today