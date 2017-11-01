Police arrest five Nigeriens in Katsina for cattle grazing
From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The police in Katsina have arrested five herdsmen from the Republic of Niger for grazing their cattle on a farmland in the state. In the process, according to the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Besen Gwana, the cattle destroyed crops valued at several thousands of Naira. Parading the suspects at a press......
Published By: The Sun - Today
- Older News
- Police Arrest Cattle Rustlers, Cable Vandals In Katsina Katsina (Yesterday) - The police in Katsina State have arrested various criminal suspects including cattle rustlers, cable vandals, and car thieves, attributing the crime reduction rate in the state to support offered by...
- Police arrest 65-yr-old man for molesting teenage boy Niger (Yesterday) - The Nigeria Police, Niger State Command said it arrested a 65 year-old man, Patrick Kalu of railway quarters, Minna for allegedly having anal sex with a 15 years old boy....
- Nigeria Police arrest man for alleged sex with boy Daily News. (Yesterday) - The police say the suspect was caught in the act.The post Nigeria Police arrest man for alleged sex with boy appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
- Bobrisky Accuses Rival, Toyin Lawani, As Mastermind Behind His Arrest DailyNews., (2 days ago) - Following the arrest of Nigeria’s self-acclaimed male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, by the Lagos State Police Command at Lekki on Tuesday, the light skinned cross-dresser has accused,...
- Herdsmen crisis: Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, four others move to enact anti-open grazing law Benue (2 days ago) - The anti-open grazing law recently passed by the Benue State government took effect on November 1, 2017, leading to the mass movement of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle out of...
- Police arrest two for kidnap of four Britons in Delta tv360nigeria (2 days ago) - Police in Delta State have arrested four persons in connection with kidnap of four Britons and eventual murder of one. Briefing newsmen, the Delta State police spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka said...
- Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue The Sun (2 days ago) - From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A 30-year-old father of five, Terngu Nave, have been apprehended by courageous passengers during a robbery operation in Abua Mbagwen in Buruku Local Government Area of...
- Plateau killings: Jang insists on open grazing ban, tells Lalong to suspend UK trip Plateau (2 days ago) - Following recent killings in Bassa, Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs in Plateau State, the Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang has reiterated his call for...
- Benue leaders declare support for Ortom’s anti-open grazing law Daily News., (2 days ago) - The three main socio-cultural organisations of the people of Benue State have declared their support for their governor, Samuel Ortom, for putting in place modalities for the implementation of the...
- Police arrest suspected serial killer in Florida The Punch (3 days ago) - Police in Florida have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing three homeless men during a week-long spree late last month in and around the city of Fort Lauderdale. Fort...