Police arrest five suspects linked with Southern Kaduna killings...

Another five suspects linked with the Southern Kaduna killings were on Friday paraded before newsmen in Kaduna. The Police Commissioner, Agyole Abeh, who briefed journalists at the Police Headquarters, Kaduna said the five suspects were apprehended at Samaru Kataf, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, while on their way to attack the community. According to him, […]



