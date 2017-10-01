Categories

Police smash child kidnapping syndicate in Kano


The police in Kano have smashed a notorious syndicate which specialises in kidnapping children in Kano metropolis and environs. The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano State, DSP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Kano on Wednesday. Majiya said that the suspects usually kept the abducted children under the custody […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Yesterday