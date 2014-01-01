President Buhari Arrives Ebonyi
Abakaliki – President Muhammadu Buhari has just arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, for his much-awaited two-days working visit to the state. Buhari landed at the training field of the Nkwagu Military Cantonment at about 11:15 am in a Nigeria Air Force Helicopter with the registration number NAF-540. He was earlier received at the Akanu Ibiam […]
The post President Buhari Arrives Ebonyi appeared first on Independent Nigeria....
