Queen Elizabeth, Philip mark 70th year of marriage
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage on Monday, becoming Britain’s first reigning couple to mark a platinum wedding anniversary. The decades-spanning marriage of the Queen — the nation’s longest serving sovereign — has outlasted those of all prior British monarchs. The royal couple will not hold any public events but......
Published By: The Sun - Today
