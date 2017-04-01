Categories

Rauf Aregbesola submits list of new Commissioners and Special Advisers to the State House of Assembly


Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is set to constitute the state Executive Council sixteen months after been sworn in into office for the second term. The governor sent 19 names of nominees of commissioners and special advisers to the state House of Assembly for immediate confirmation. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, speaker of the House of Assembly, […]...

Published By: bellanaija - Yesterday