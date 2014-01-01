Categories

Reps’ failed coup against Buhari


It was carefully hatched to shock President Muhammadu Buhari at the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill last Tuesday. But at the eleventh hour, members of the House of Representatives, for reasons best known to them, failed to act the script that they had rehearsed severally. For some time now, members of the House of......

read more...

Published By: The Sun - Today