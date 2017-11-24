Reps Order Probe Of Etisalat Debt
By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its committee on Telecommunications to investigate and ascertain the circumstances which led to the collapse of Etisalat Network so as to protect the interest of Nigerian subscribers. The House expressed worry that failure of Etisalat to meet its debt servicing obligations with 13 banks since […]
The post Reps Order Probe Of Etisalat Debt appeared first on leadership.ng.
Published By: All News. - Today
