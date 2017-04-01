Rihanna Storms Coachella Music Festival in a Game Changing Gucci Ensemble
Superstar Rihanna is one style icon who carelessly pushes the boundaries of fashion in a way we all stop to admire. The star wore a next level rhinestone-covered body stocking straight out of Gucci’s fall ’17 collection designed by Alessandro Michele (Gucci’s Creative Director) for Coachella Music Festival 2017 The star layered the body stockings with […]...
Published By: bellanaija - Yesterday
- Older News
- Kendall Jenner, Joe Jonas, Nicole Richie & More attend the Revolve Festival for Coachella 2017 bellanaija (Yesterday) - One of the world’s biggest festivals Coachella Music Festival has just concluded and it was a den of celebrities out to have a great time in their boohoo outfits and...
- Check Out The Moments from Lady Gaga’s Performance at #Coachella2017 + her new Song “The Cure” bellanaija (Yesterday) - Headlining Coachella Music Festival 2017, Lady Gaga gave a fire performance for Day 2 of the festival as she performed her hit tracks for the screaming crowd. The Edge of...