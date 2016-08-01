Rivers Rerun: Peterside Dismisses Wike’s Probe Panel
The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has dismissed the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry by Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to investigate alleged violence that took place during the December 10, 2016 rerun election. Peterside, in a statement issued in Port......
