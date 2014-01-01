Ronaldinho: I’ll Support Messi If He Decide To Leave Catalans
Ronaldinho would back Lionel Messi if the Barcelona superstar decided to leave Camp Nou. Messi agreed a new contract last summer but is yet to put pen-to-paper on a deal which would see him remain at Barca until 2021. The four-time Ballon d’Or winner would be permitted to speak to other clubs over a free […]
The post Ronaldinho: I’ll Support Messi If He Decide To Leave Catalans appeared first on Independent Nigeria....
Published By: DailyNews., - Today
