A Policeman whose name was given as King Joe attached to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(F-SARS) Ebonyi state command yesterday brutalized Sunday Agbo, a reporter with Orient Daily Newspaper. Agbo was assaulted by the ?police officer for trying to take a picture of a vehicle involved in an accident along Ezza Road within the […]



SARS personnel in Ebonyi beats up journalist, threatens to shoot him...

read more...