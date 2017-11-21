SARS personnel in Ebonyi beats up journalist, threatens to shoot him
A Policeman whose name was given as King Joe attached to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(F-SARS) Ebonyi state command yesterday brutalized Sunday Agbo, a reporter with Orient Daily Newspaper. Agbo was assaulted by the ?police officer for trying to take a picture of a vehicle involved in an accident along Ezza Road within the […]
SARS personnel in Ebonyi beats up journalist, threatens to shoot him...
Published By: Daily News., - Today
- Older News
- PMB Congratulates Veteran Journalist, Oluwole Falodun At 75 All News. (Today) - By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated veteran journalist and renowned Public Relations expert, Oluwole Falodun, who turns 75 years on November 22, 2017. In a...
- SARS arrest Police ASP, four others for allegedly stealing AEDC transformer in Nasarawa Daily News., (Today) - The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested an assistant superintended of police, serving with the Nasarawa State police command and four other electricity experts for allegedly stealing a transformer belonging...