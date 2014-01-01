Senate asks Nigerian Army to reinstate wrongfully dismissed officer
The Senate also cautioned the Army authorities against arbitrary disengagement of officers.
The post Senate asks Nigerian Army to reinstate wrongfully dismissed officer appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
Published By: Daily News. - Today
- Older News
- Yushau Shuaib vs Okonjo-Iweala: Court orders FG reinstate ex-NEMA spokesperson Daily News., (Yesterday) - Justice David Isele of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has ordered the immediate reinstatement of former Spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yushau A. Shuaib, back into the public...
- Court orders Nigerian govt to reinstate NEMA spokesperson four years after compulsory retirement Daily News. (Yesterday) - The court also orders payment of salaries and allowances within one month.The post Court orders Nigerian govt to reinstate NEMA spokesperson four years after compulsory retirement appeared first on Premium...
- Nigerian Army gives all Personnel One Year to learn Igbo, Hausa & Yoruba bellanaija (Yesterday) - It is now mandatory for all officers and soldiers in the Nigerian Army to understand the 3 major languages in the country – Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, Premium Times reports....
- Nigerian Army owes its successes to prayers – Buratai The Punch (2 days ago) - Kayode Idowu, Maiduguri The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said the Nigerian Army owes its successes in all the battle it is currently undertaking across...