Serena Williams Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Fiancé At Met Gala 2017 (Photos)
35-year-old tennis pro Serena Williams attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York with her fiance Alexis Ohanian. Dressed in a sleeveless emerald green Versace gown, Serena was all smiles as she posed for photos, showing off her growing baby bump. You recall earlier this month, she had announced she was expecting her first child […]...
Published By: liveofofo.com - Today
- Older News
- Rihanna’s Outrageous Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Outfit Took Her An Hour To Wear liveofofo.com (Today) - The Met Gala 2017, affectionately referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” has arrived! A fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event welcomes...
- See What Kim, Kylie & Kendall Jenner Wore To The Met Gala [Photos] liveofofo.com (Today) - The Kardashian/West – Jenner family were represented at the Met Gala 2017 by Kim, Kylie and Kendall. And here’s what they wore to the glam, high fashion event. Some people...
- PHOTO: Beyoncé Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Adorable Photo liveofofo.com (Today) - Beyoncé, who is expecting twins, attended the Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday....
- Actress Amanda Ebeye Celebrates 31st Birthday With Adorable Photos Of Baby liveofofo.com (Yesterday) - Amanda Ebeye Remember her? She’s Amanda Ebeye, Nollywood actress who featured alongside Lillian Esoro and others in the soap, Clinic Matters. When she had her baby outside wedlock, her fans...
- Marvis clubs with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan & Denrele (Photos) Benin City (Yesterday) - Onne princess and Big Brother 2017 star, Marvis, was pictured last night clubbing at Joker Club Benin city with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan and Denrele. The ex-housemate...
- University Of Port-harcourt 2016/2017 Notice On 1st Semester Examination. Rivers. (Yesterday) - All Fresh and returning students of the University of Port-harcourt (UNIPORT) are hereby informed that the First Semester examination for 2016/2017 session will commence on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017. In...
- Google Shows How To Take DSLR Quality Photos On a Smartphone - Forbes google (2 days ago) - ForbesGoogle Shows How To Take DSLR Quality Photos On a SmartphoneForbesIf you think smartphones are no good at nighttime shots, think again. Florian Kainz, a Google software engineer and keen...
- 2016 Appropriation Act expires Friday The Punch (2 days ago) - Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The 2016 Appropriation Act expires on Friday with the 2017 Appropriation Bill yet to be passed by the National Assembly. The lifespan of capital expenditure in the...
- Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their First Child Together; It’s A Girl ! liveofofo.com (2 days ago) - It’s a girl! Ciara has welcomed her first child with husband, Russell Wilson and it’s a girl. Ciara shared the happy news via her Instagram page, revealing that she was...
- See Photos From President Buhari’s P.A’s Wedding In Kaduna liveofofo.com (2 days ago) - Yesterday, April 29th 2017, President Buhari’s personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, got married to the love of his life, Fatima in Kaduna. Dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House...