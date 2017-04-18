Categories

Serena Williams Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Fiancé At Met Gala 2017 (Photos)


35-year-old tennis pro Serena Williams attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York with her fiance Alexis Ohanian. Dressed in a sleeveless emerald green Versace gown, Serena was all smiles as she posed for photos, showing off her growing baby bump. You recall earlier this month, she had announced she was expecting her first child […]...

