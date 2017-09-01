Sevilla comeback: Liverpool not mentally weak – Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his side’s mental strength despite crumbling under the pressure of an inspired second-half Sevilla comeback to throw away a three-goal lead in Spain on Tuesday. A thrilling 3-3 draw leaves Liverpool still on top of Champions League Group E, but means they still require a point when the English side […]...
