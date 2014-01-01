StarTimes, Remita collaborate on subscription payment
StarTimes Nigeria has introduced Remita, a local electronic payment solution, to its customers as the easier, faster and more convenient way to pay for their Pay TV subscriptions. With the development, StarTimes customers can now make daily subscriptions for as low as N60, using their debit and credit cards. In a statement, StarTImes said, “They […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
