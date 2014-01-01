Categories

StarTimes, Remita collaborate on subscription payment


StarTimes Nigeria has introduced Remita, a local electronic payment solution, to its customers as the easier, faster and more convenient way to pay for their Pay TV subscriptions. With the development, StarTimes customers can now make daily subscriptions for as low as N60, using their debit and credit cards. In a statement, StarTImes said, “They […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today