Stock Market Continues Southwards Amid Yuletide Activities
The negative trend which has persisted since the start of the week was sustained yesterday, as the Nigerian stock market fell by 0.46 per cent. In summary, lead indicator, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 122.76 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.46 per cent to close at 26,418.11 points. Similarly, the market capitalization shed N42......
Published By: All News. - Today
- Older News
- Motorists in Benin bemoan traffic gridlock owing to yuletide itvradionigeria (Yesterday) - Motorists have continued to spend several hours in traffic gridlock on major roads in Benin City. Wellington Akodeja reports that the development is however attributed to the yuletide.The post Motorists...
- Yuletide: Traders in Warri lament low patronage itvradionigeria (Yesterday) - Barely few days to Christmas, traders in Warri and environs are lamenting of low patronage and attribute it to increase in prices of commodities. Warri Correspondents, Gbenga Ahmed reports that...
- Forex - Govt Orders CBN to Abolish Parallel Market News,., (Yesterday) - [Leadership] As the gap between the value of the Naira at the interbank and parallel market continues to widen, the Federal Government has announced plans to converge the rates by...
- Yuletide: NSCDC to deploy 6,000 personnel across Lagos State Lagos (Yesterday) - The Lagos State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it will deploy 6,000 personnel to provide security across the state during the yuletide. This is contained...
- Yuletide: Police ban use of fireworks, bangers, others Jigawa (2 days ago) - Police in Jigawa State have placed a total ban on the use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during the Yuletide in the state. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer...
- No yuletide worry for Nasarawa Nasarawa (2 days ago) - Nasarawa United head coach, Kabir Dogo has said there is no cause for alarm over the side’s decision to embark on yuletide break. The Solid Miners commenced the Christmas break...