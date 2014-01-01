Categories

Stock Market Continues Southwards Amid Yuletide Activities


The negative trend which has persisted since the start of the week was sustained yesterday, as the Nigerian stock market fell by 0.46 per cent. In summary, lead indicator, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 122.76 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.46 per cent to close at 26,418.11 points. Similarly, the market capitalization shed N42......

