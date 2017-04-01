Categories

Super sand eagles crash out of Bahamas 2017


The Super Sand Eagles on Monday crashed out at the group stages of the Bahamas 2017. The team failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas after losing 1-2 on penalties to Iran following a 4-4 draw after three periods. Nigeria head coach Audu Adamu opted to […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today