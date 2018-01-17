Supreme Court to decide Metuh’s fate February 9
The former PDP spokesperson is being prosecuted by the EFCC.
The post Supreme Court to decide Metuh's fate February 9 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Published By: Daily News. - Yesterday
