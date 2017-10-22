Taxify offers a whooping 40% discount to Riders this November in celebration of its launch in Abuja
Taxify is launching in Abuja, its second city in Nigeria. Taxify, the fastest-growing ride-sharing platform in Europe and Africa, launches today in Abuja with hundreds of driver-partners signed up to the platform and ready to accept rides all across the city. To celebrate, Taxify is offering a 40% discount to riders during the month of […]
The post Taxify offers a whooping 40% discount to Riders this November in celebration of its launch in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija....
Published By: bellanaija - Today
- Older News
- Motorcycle riders, police clash in Lagos The Punch (Today) - Commercial motorcyclists blocked the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Thursday to protest against the banning of riders from the expressway. The protesters made bonfires on the road and prevented vehicular movements for...
- It’s Going To Be BIG! 9Mobile, Aquafina, Taxify & More revealed as Official Partners of the International Drinks Festival bellanaija (Yesterday) - The International Drinks Festival is all set to be the biggest and most influential event for the Nigerian Drinks Industry as more and more top brands have joined in as...
- JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos The Sun (Yesterday) - From: Moshood Adebayo There is tension at Iyana-Iba, around the main gate to thebLagos State University, as hundreds of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise called Okada have barricaded the entire road...
- Ondo motorcycle riders protest police extortion The Punch (Yesterday) - Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against alleged incessant extortion by men of the Ondo State Police Command. The riders...
- FG to launch first African Sovereign Green Bond in December- Buhari The News.. (3 days ago) - President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government will launch the first African Sovereign Green Bond in December 2017, to finance renewable energy projects. Buhari said this in Abuja on...
- FG to launch first African Sovereign Green Bond The News.. (3 days ago) - President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government will launch the first African Sovereign Green Bond in December 2017, to finance renewable energy projects. Buhari said this in Abuja on...
- Ambode, Akwa Ibom speaker, Saraki’s wife to grace launch of ‘Ladies Calling the Shots’ Akwa Ibom (3 days ago) - Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos state governor; Onofiok Luke, speaker, Akwa Ibom state house of assembly; and Toyin, wife of Senate President Bukola Saraki, will on November 13 grace the launch of...
- Taxify to launch in Abuja, residents express delight Abuja (3 days ago) - The likes of Taxify and Uber have continued to gain grounds in Nigeria and put the traditional cab companies out of business. The Estonian ride-hailing tech company is set to...