It would surprise most people, the role religion plays in the concept of adoption the world over. Different faiths regard adoption with peculiar views that are intrinsic to them. If we have any understanding of how much religion holds sway in our country, perhaps we could also understand why there has been no national legislation […]



The post The Adoption Series with Abimbola Adeluwoye: The Role of Religion in Adoption appeared first on BellaNaija....

read more...