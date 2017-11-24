By MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA, Abuja The Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has refuted claim by the Senate ad hoc investigation committee that it share properties recovered by the commission. A statement by the spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday, reads “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to comments attributed to the […]



The post There Are No 222 Pension Properties To Share – Magu appeared first on leadership.ng....

read more...