There Are No 222 Pension Properties To Share – Magu
By MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA, Abuja The Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has refuted claim by the Senate ad hoc investigation committee that it share properties recovered by the commission. A statement by the spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday, reads “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to comments attributed to the […]
The post There Are No 222 Pension Properties To Share – Magu appeared first on leadership.ng....
Published By: All News. - Today
- Older News
- Maina: EFCC denies sharing 222 recovered pension properties The News.. (Today) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has denied allegations that 222 Pension Properties recovered from pension thieves had been shared under its watch. Senator Emmanuel Paulker, chairman of the...
- Maina: 222 seized properties from pension thieves shared, Senate alleges The Punch (Yesterday) - Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate on Thursday extended its probe into the controversial reinstatement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, into the service...
- There Are No 222 Pension Properties to Share! – EFCC NigerianVoiceNews (Yesterday) - The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to comments attributed to the Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee investigating the controversial reinstatement of...
- 270 Houses, Properties Recovered From Pension Thieves Have Been Shared – Senate NigerianVoiceNews (Yesterday) - THE Senate Panel investigating the reinstatement of wanted Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has revealed how some interest groups shared the properties recovered from pension...
- 222 Mansions Recovered By Maina Re-looted By EFCC DailyNews., (Yesterday) - Abuja – An alarm was raised on the floor of the Senate on Thursday that almost all exotic properties recovered from looters of Pension Funds by the Presidential Task Force on...
- Maina: Senate indicts EFCC, says seized 222 properties ‘shared’ The Punch (Yesterday) - Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the controversial reinstatement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, has indicted...
- Maina: Malami speaks on his involvement in reinstatement of ex-Pension boss Daily News., (Yesterday) - Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, on Thursday denied involvement in the reinstatement of embattled former Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina back into...
- EFCC Vs DSS: Sagay tells Magu what to do Daily News., (Yesterday) - The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, has told the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to report the Department of...
- EFCC, DSS clash: Magu, Daura absent at FEC meeting Daily News., (Yesterday) - The heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Department of State Service avoided the regular midweek Federal Executive Meeting on Wednesday. This is as the Presidency...
- No going back on arrest of Ekpeyong, Oke, says Magu The News.. (2 days ago) - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ibrahim Magu says he was not discouraged about Tuesday’s failed attempt to arrest former Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS) Ita...