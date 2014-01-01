Tragic: 18 People Killed, 24 Others Injured As Suicide Bombers Attack Mosque, Other Locations In Borno
No fewer than 18 persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple suicide attack that happened in Maiduguri, Borno state last night. Four suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers, two males, and two …
The post Tragic: 18 People Killed, 24 Others Injured As Suicide Bombers Attack Mosque, Other Locations In Borno appeared first on National Mirror Online....
Published By: All News - Today
