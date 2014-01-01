Uber joins forces with NASA to develop flying taxis
Uber on Wednesday unveiled a partnership with NASA that will see it develop flying taxis priced competitively with standard Uber journeys. It also announced Los Angeles will join two other previously revealed “UberAIR” pilot schemes in Dallas Fort-Worth, Texas, and Dubai. California and Texas are the US states with the largest number of cars. “Uber’s […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
